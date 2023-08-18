Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 0.19% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS PAVE traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,805 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Further Reading

