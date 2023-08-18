Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.72- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion. Globant also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Friday. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Globant stock opened at $162.97 on Friday. Globant has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $232.81. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.29.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $472.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.14 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Research analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Globant by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $519,021,000 after acquiring an additional 416,119 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,388,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,211,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,199,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

