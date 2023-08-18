Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.91 million. Globant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.72- EPS.
Globant Stock Performance
Shares of GLOB opened at $162.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.29. Globant has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $232.81.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $472.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on Globant
Institutional Trading of Globant
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 29.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 86.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after buying an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 36.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Globant
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- This Tech Giant Stands Strong Amidst Recent Selloff
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Computer Stocks To Buy On The PC Pullback
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.