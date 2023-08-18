Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.91 million. Globant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.72- EPS.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of GLOB opened at $162.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.29. Globant has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $232.81.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $472.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.60.

Institutional Trading of Globant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 29.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 86.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after buying an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 36.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

