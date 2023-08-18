Globant’s (GLOB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GLOB. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globant from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $162.97 on Friday. Globant has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $232.81. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.29.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $472.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.14 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 233.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

