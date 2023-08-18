Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $111.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.08 and a 200-day moving average of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $96.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 15.91%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $112,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $78,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $112,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $78,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,756.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,191 shares of company stock worth $3,347,833. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,221,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth $232,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 74.3% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

