GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) vs. Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) Head to Head Contrast

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) and Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

GoHealth has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tingo Group has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Tingo Group shares are held by institutional investors. 52.0% of GoHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Tingo Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth -24.51% -20.91% -6.93% Tingo Group 14.01% 28.62% 12.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GoHealth and Tingo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares GoHealth and Tingo Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth $631.67 million 0.63 -$148.71 million ($14.84) -1.22 Tingo Group $146.04 million 1.33 -$47.07 million N/A N/A

Tingo Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoHealth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GoHealth and Tingo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 1 1 0 0 1.50 Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

GoHealth currently has a consensus price target of $11.17, suggesting a potential downside of 38.13%. Given GoHealth’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Tingo Group.

Summary

Tingo Group beats GoHealth on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoHealth



GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. Its products include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans; and IFP, dental plans, vision plans, and other ancillary plans to individuals. The company sells its products through carriers and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. GoHealth, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Tingo Group



Tingo Group, Inc. engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments. Its platform service through use of smartphones device as a service and pre-loaded platform product; Nwassa platform, a digital agriculture ecosystem that empowers rural farmers and agri-businesses; and insurance platform, an online automobile insurance after-market service to connect automobile insurance customers with auto repair shops and auto wash stores nationwide, as well as provide customers auto membership services, including online gas card recharge, online shopping, insurance claim settlements, roadside assistance, car wash appointment and maintenance and promotion coupons, insurance loyalty points, and other related supporting services for insurance members. The company also offers TingoPay, a B2C and B2B fintech platform and super-app that offers payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange, and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, pasta, and noodles; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business. In addition, it provides Magpie Invest, a proprietary technology investment trading platform offers margin financing services, as well as offers smart phone leasing, an agri-marketplace, airtime top ups, utility payment services, bill-pay and e-wallet, insurance products, and access to finance and lending services. The company was formerly known as MICT, Inc. and changed its name to Tingo Group, Inc. in February 2023. Tingo Group, Inc. is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

