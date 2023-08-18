Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GFI. HSBC lowered Gold Fields from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gold Fields from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

GFI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Gold Fields by 900.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Further Reading

