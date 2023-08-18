Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Scotiabank

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.17% from the stock’s current price.

GFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

GFI opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 14.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,730,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,977,000 after buying an additional 7,500,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,253,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,307,000 after purchasing an additional 184,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 4.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,350,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,643,000 after purchasing an additional 317,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,780,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,990,000 after purchasing an additional 470,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

