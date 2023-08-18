Golem (GLM) Trading Down 25.8% Over Last 7 Days

Golem (GLM) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Golem has a total market cap of $164.26 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000622 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Golem Profile

Golem launched on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

