Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.55

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.55 and traded as low as $7.20. Gouverneur Bancorp shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Gouverneur Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54.

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. It accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

