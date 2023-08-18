Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,238 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,518,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 489,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,932,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,039,000 after buying an additional 146,112 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.53. 859,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

