Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Buys 96,247 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 130.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 96,247 shares during the period. Costamare accounts for approximately 2.3% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Costamare worth $16,002,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Costamare by 157.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMRE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. 143,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,188. Costamare Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 44.93%. The business had revenue of $248.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.22%.

CMRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costamare in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

