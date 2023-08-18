Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $19.76 Billion Stock Holdings in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Free Report) by 263.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,002 shares during the quarter. Data Knights Acquisition accounts for about 2.9% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.44% of Data Knights Acquisition worth $19,760,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 102,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Data Knights Acquisition by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 120,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,998 shares during the period. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKDCA remained flat at $11.09 during trading on Friday. 18 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,043. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $11.87.

Data Knights Acquisition ( NASDAQ:DKDCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. Data Knights Acquisition Corp.

