Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,166,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,529 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,979,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 397.5% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 899,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,336,000 after acquiring an additional 718,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 859,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,051,000 after acquiring an additional 620,985 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IUSV stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,891. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $81.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.44.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

