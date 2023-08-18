Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,263 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises 1.9% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,911,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 46,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,249 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in EOG Resources by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 181,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,842,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in EOG Resources by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 29,365 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock worth $1,412,594. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.04.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

EOG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.96. 560,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,931. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 22.24%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

