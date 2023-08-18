Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.42 Billion Position in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,196,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,806,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 170.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 164,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 103,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 482.3% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 128,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 106,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

HH&L Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HH&L Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.53. 201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.59 million, a P/E ratio of 45.70 and a beta of -0.01. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile

HH&L Acquisition ( NYSE:HHLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

(Free Report)

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.