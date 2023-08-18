Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.42 Billion Position in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,196,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,806,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 170.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 164,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 103,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 482.3% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 128,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 106,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.
HH&L Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of HH&L Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.53. 201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.59 million, a P/E ratio of 45.70 and a beta of -0.01. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38.
HH&L Acquisition Company Profile
HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HH&L Acquisition
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.