Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.64 Billion Position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 45,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,683,000. Edify Acquisition accounts for about 0.7% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EAC. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 571,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in Edify Acquisition by 14.3% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 117,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Edify Acquisition by 196.8% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 671,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 445,031 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Edify Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,562,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edify Acquisition by 63.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EAC remained flat at $10.82 on Friday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Edify Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

