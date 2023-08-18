Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes $777.55 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $777,548,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,765,000 after purchasing an additional 243,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,921,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,809,000 after purchasing an additional 777,678 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.91.
Duke Energy Price Performance
DUK stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.17. The company had a trading volume of 928,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,386. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.65.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Duke Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 224.58%.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
See Also
