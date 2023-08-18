Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:GRNT)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Granite Ridge Resources in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $87.56 million during the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 37.61%.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

NYSE:GRNT opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRNT. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 507.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 9,620.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Ridge Resources

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,820 shares in the company, valued at $225,779.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,766 shares of company stock worth $79,167 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.