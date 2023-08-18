Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.44.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GPK stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,353. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after acquiring an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.