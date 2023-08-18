Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gravity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Gravity stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.83. The company had a trading volume of 30,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,707. Gravity has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $82.48. The firm has a market cap of $457.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 52.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the second quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 2.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

