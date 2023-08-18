Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 2,766 shares.The stock last traded at $8.81 and had previously closed at $8.59.

Gray Television Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. The company has a market cap of $808.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

About Gray Television

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

