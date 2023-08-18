Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

GBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.34. The stock had a trading volume of 32,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,040. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $66,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,099.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $66,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,099.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $150,442.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,701.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

