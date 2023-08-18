Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GCBC traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.30. 17,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,213. Greene County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Greene County Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, CEO Donald E. Gibson sold 3,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $126,570.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Greene County Bancorp news, CEO Donald E. Gibson sold 3,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $126,570.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,301 shares of company stock valued at $432,968. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCBC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,925,000 after acquiring an additional 407,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 157,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 69,547 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 54,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 46,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

