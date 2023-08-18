Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.95

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.95 and traded as high as $11.58. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 60,092 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenlight Capital Re in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

In related news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $30,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,492.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 1,368.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 149,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,674,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after buying an additional 92,996 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the first quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 56.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 70,852 shares during the period. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

