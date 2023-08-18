Grey Street Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 103,655.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,647,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $627,821,000 after buying an additional 34,614,564 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,547,000. Strategic Income Management LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,946,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 307,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,612,000 after purchasing an additional 298,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEP stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.05. 799,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.96 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

Several research firms have commented on HEP. Citigroup upped their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

