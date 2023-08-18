Grey Street Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 80,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GFI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.45. 2,456,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,394,177. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on GFI

Gold Fields Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.