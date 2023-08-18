Grey Street Capital LLC Buys New Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,839. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.35. 3,440,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,394,690. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.26. The company has a market cap of $359.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

