Grey Street Capital LLC Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. Occidental Petroleum accounts for approximately 1.3% of Grey Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 343,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dudley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $63.85. 5,744,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,704,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average of $60.74. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 638,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,389,540.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 222,629,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,692,093,143.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,059,573 shares of company stock worth $235,946,451. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

