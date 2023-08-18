Grey Street Capital LLC Makes New $392,000 Investment in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSD. Burney Co. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,637,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 529,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after buying an additional 26,782 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 502,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 437,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,374,000 after purchasing an additional 111,237 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.49. 109,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,703. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

