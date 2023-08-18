Grey Street Capital LLC Makes New $612,000 Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $477,435,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $119,432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $176,499,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,644,000 after acquiring an additional 754,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Snowflake by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,713,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,956,000 after acquiring an additional 527,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,366,403.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $300,510.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,366,403.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 633,713 shares of company stock worth $112,350,424. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,938,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,907. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.14 and its 200 day moving average is $159.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.03.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

