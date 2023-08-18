Grey Street Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,171 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000. Block comprises 2.6% of Grey Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,630 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,014 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,954,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $363,008.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,758,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $140,500.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,262 shares in the company, valued at $28,986,077.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $363,008.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,758,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Block in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.87.

NYSE:SQ traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.85. 7,344,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,586,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.50 and a beta of 2.34. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.37.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

