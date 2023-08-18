Grey Street Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,598,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,013,340,000 after buying an additional 134,870 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,325 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,127,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $675,983,000 after purchasing an additional 363,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.70. 5,829,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,340,301. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.