Grey Street Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 33,000 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($59.62) price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.71.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.99. 950,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,177. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.57. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 65.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

