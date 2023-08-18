Grey Street Capital LLC Takes $2.18 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 98,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,521,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,730.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,386,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after buying an additional 1,310,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,700 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,492,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,443,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,888,129. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

