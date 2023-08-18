Grin Market Cap Achieves $3.03 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $413,827.91 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,404.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00244255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014822 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.53 or 0.00687474 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00545733 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00057511 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00107603 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

