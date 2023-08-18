Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of OMAB stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $88.16. 22,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,283. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.58.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $2.1262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 17.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 57.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

