GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of GSE Systems in a report on Wednesday.

GSE Systems Price Performance

Shares of GVP opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. GSE Systems has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.19.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 75.94% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GSE Systems will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSE Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GSE Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 26,435 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 767,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 167,603 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSE Systems by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 85,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSE Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Workforce Solutions. The Engineering segment provides various technical engineering services for ASME programs; and simulation software and services, including operator training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

