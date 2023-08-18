GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of GSK by 504.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 215.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,527.50.

GSK Price Performance

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.53. 1,994,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,832. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. GSK’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

