Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.65 and last traded at $37.30. Approximately 403,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,921,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.87.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.58. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 427.89%. The firm had revenue of $137.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $97,508.51. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,863.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kumud Kalia acquired 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,508.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,863.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $103,863.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,925,000 after buying an additional 74,247 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after buying an additional 2,110,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,463,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,799,000 after buying an additional 1,161,901 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,008,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,508,000 after buying an additional 2,133,582 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,963,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,907,000 after buying an additional 299,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

