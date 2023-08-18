Guggenheim Boosts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $135.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ROST. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.05.

Ross Stores stock opened at $119.14 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

