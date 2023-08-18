Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

Shares of GIFI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.26. 31,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,282. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 15.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,758 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 148.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

