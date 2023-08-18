Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.79.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.13. 1,551,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,226,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

