Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Sells $437,400.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) Director James M. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $437,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,801.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 6.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HALO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

