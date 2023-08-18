Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Insider Atul Varma Sells 459 Shares

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) insider Atul Varma sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $42,342.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:HLNE traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.69. 170,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,545. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $112.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.88 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 33.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2,582.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 140,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 135,607 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 176,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

