Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 66,523 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 41,992 shares.The stock last traded at $11.76 and had previously closed at $11.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HHRS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hammerhead Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hammerhead Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hammerhead Energy Stock Up 7.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.09.

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.37 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHRS. Riverstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,714,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the 1st quarter worth $5,560,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,241,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the 1st quarter worth $929,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

