Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
Hanmi Financial Trading Down 0.2 %
Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.
Institutional Trading of Hanmi Financial
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 748.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hanmi Financial Company Profile
Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
