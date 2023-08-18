Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

HOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. 3M reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.29.

HOG stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.98. 229,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,992. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average is $38.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.18). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,260.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

