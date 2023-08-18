Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Trading Up 5.2%

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.73. Approximately 1,084,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,492,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Harmonic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Harmonic alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Harmonic

Harmonic Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 35.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,800,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 276.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after buying an additional 1,349,242 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 841.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,411,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after buying an additional 1,261,597 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 53.1% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after buying an additional 1,245,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 14.6% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,466,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.