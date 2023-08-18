Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Harvard Bioscience from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

HBIO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,682. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $181.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

